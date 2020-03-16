The CDC announced on Saturday that they recommend postponing or canceling any event that will have more than 50 people for the next eight weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to FOX 13.

The CDC is concerned with these large events and mass gatherings because they can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

The recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools or businesses.

The fate of WrestleMania 36 is still unknown but with this new announcement from the Centers for Disease Control, it could be decided very soon.

As noted in a recent statement from WWE, they did put together contingency plans in place for WrestleMania 36 if it's canceled by civil authorities and/or local venues.

steph franchomme contributed to this article.