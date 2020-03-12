The sporting world has been turned upside down this week with the NBA, MLS, NCAA, NHL and other leagues announcing either the postponement or cancellation of their seasons due to the Coronavirus.

WWE has only confirmed one change so far due to the pandemic, which is moving Friday's SmackDown event from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no audience.

WWE's upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden later this month is expected to be postponed or cancelled, while the status of WrestleMania 36 is up in the air.

WWE issued a statement regarding the Coronavirus and the impact on its business. They noted that they have "substantial financial resources, both available cash and debt capacity, which currently total more than $0.5 billion." They said that the pandemic might adverse their business in several ways, including live event ticket sales and the sale of merchandise at those events. They added that they "may be directed to cancel, postpone or relocate certain upcoming events and the number of these changes is unknown at this time."

You can check out the full statement below: