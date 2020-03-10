Last fall Cedric Alexander was in a U.S. title program with then-champion AJ Styles. Alexander lost to Styles at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view last September, effectively ending that program.

It was reported at the time that Vince McMahon wanted to bury Alexander with the loss. Alexander hasn't won a match on RAW since.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Alexander lost a quick match to WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss. Following the loss, Cedric tweeted the following Simpsons GIF of Abe Simpson walking into a room and quickly heading back out:

Alexander's wife, Big Swole in AEW, replied to Alexander's tweet writing, "When the mess of it all."

Whew the mess of it all https://t.co/hQno6OkEQR — Big Swole ???? (@SwoleWorld) March 10, 2020

Alexander has not hidden the fact that he's been frustrated with his status in WWE. In February Alexander tweeted "Frustrated is an understatement", which remains pinned on his Twitter feed.