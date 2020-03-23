Charly Caruso posted an Instagram Story from backstage at the WWE Performance Center to show another precautionary measure that WWE is taking at RAW during the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen in the tweet below, Caruso posted a clip of hair & makeup artist Valentina Costa wearing a N95 protective mask while applying Charly's makeup.

We've noted how WWE has made all talent and staff participate in medical testing before they're allowed to enter the Performance Center for the tapings that are being held there due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE is also limiting the number of people allowed into the building. It was reported earlier today that WWE has all employees "locked down" in a local Orlando hotel, apparently keeping them there until it's time to tape at the Performance Center and other locations.

WWE taped SmackDown and 205 Live episodes this past Friday, then taped WWE NXT episodes on Sunday. They worked on RAW today and are set to tape more RAW content tomorrow, then tape WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday.

