WWE has prominently featured numerous Latino Superstars over the last few weeks with Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega. Chavo Guerrero talked about the great work of these stars when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"Those guys are all super, uber talented. There's no hiding that a lot of great talent has come out of Mexico with not only Eddie but Mil Mascaras and a lot of people that were box office stars. That's what it comes down to – a lot of people can put on great matches but if no one's paying to see it, then WWE won't get behind it. It's a business; that's what wrestling is," stated Guerrero.

"To see Rey come out and elevate these guys and now these guys are starting to drive money, it's great to see. They're not just putting on incredible matches, they are putting money in their pockets and making money for the organization. I love to see that. Alberto Del Rio – he was a pretty big draw out there and he did well for himself."

Del Rio recently revealed that he's had talks with WWE about him making yet another return. Guerrero was asked if he could see Del Rio returning with the bad blood between the two and he said WWE will put personal stuff aside if they see a way to make money.

"We've seen it with Hall and Nash. We've seen it with Hulk Hogan. All of these guys that left WWE and almost put WWE out of business in a sense when they went to WCW. To see those guys go back to WWE, you never say never in this business. One thing I learned from Vince was to put personal issues aside. Business is just business and when WWE lets you go, it's nothing personal and is just business," said Guerrero.

He made mention of the Monday Night Wars between WWF and WCW and many think we're in an age of the Wednesday Night Wars between AEW and NXT. Guerrero is not affiliated with either side and he discussed the current wrestling landscape.

"It's definitely a good time to be a pro wrestling fan again. With AEW, ROH, New Japan and MLW, the list goes on and on. I'd like to believe that we were instrumental in starting that a little bit with Lucha Underground," stated Guerrero. "We showed that there is a lot of talent out there that's not getting used. Now they're all getting signed and these wrestlers are making money now. Competition is good for everyone. It's great for the organizations, the fans and the wrestlers."

He noted that while in LU he would see guys like Ricochet and Willie Mack and wonder why they weren't signed. Guerrero added that it's great to think he helped with that show and helped those talent get to the next level.

Guerrero works with actor and lifelong wrestling fan Stephen Amell on Heels. Amell also had a WWE match with Cody Rhodes and then later had a match at All In so Guerrero discussed the chances of Amell jumping to AEW.

"He is very good friends with Cody so never say never on that one. I haven't met with him all that much but I know he's a big wrestling fan and just like with GLOW, my job on Heels is to make sure all of the wrestling is up to par," Guerrero said before adding he also makes sure the scripts, the ring and the outfits are authentic. "So, same type of thing but with Stephen, I wouldn't doubt to see him in AEW at some point. But wrestling in scenes and getting your head kicked in by Cody are two different things."

Guerrero said he can't say too much about the premise of Heels but did it is about something all pro wrestlers have been through and that's getting to the big leagues.

"It will be a great show regarding wrestling and it's gonna be cool for wrestling fans. It's coming at the perfect time seeing as this is the last season of GLOW so it's another show on TV for wrestling fans," stated Guerrero. "But it's also not just for wrestling fans as it's for all fans and brings eyes to wrestling which is a great thing."

Guerrero was once one of the young guys in the business but now he's a veteran and considered a mentor. He was asked about his legacy as a mentor to younger guys in pro wrestling.

"I had some really, really good teachers. Not only my family but Fit Finlay, Eddie, Malenko, Benoit, Arn, Curt Hennig, Bret Hart – those were my teachers. To be able to pass on some of that knowledge to other guys makes me happy," revealed Guerrero.

"This is sometimes a dying art form and everybody is worried about the next cool move instead of doing the in-between. I always say what makes a good wrestler a great wrestler is the stuff they do in between the moves, not the moves. To see that some guys are still keeping that alive makes me happy."

Chavo Guerrero is currently working with Gail Kim, Amy "Lita" Dumas and Christy Hemme on their upcoming KAYFABE project. For more information, or to donate to their Kickstarter campaign, please click HERE. Chavo's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.