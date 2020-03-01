Chris Jericho lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at last night's AEW Revolution in Chicago after Moxley dropped the former champ with two paradigms shifts.

Jericho had held the title since August, beating Hangman Page at AEW All Out to become the inaugural champion.

As fans know, Jericho also tours with his band, Fozzy, and they have one starting up in April. So far, Fozzy has dates across the U.S. beginning on April 16, running through the early part of May.

Previously, when Jericho has gone on tour he typically steps away from pro wrestling, but this upcoming set of dates doesn't include any concerts on Wednesdays, which is when AEW Dynamite airs. This could indicate that the former "Le Champion" will be pulling double duty in the coming months.