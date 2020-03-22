As reported on Thursday, the "Blood & Guts" episode of Dynamite on TNT has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

On Twitter, a fan wrote about their disappointment. The fan tweeted, "I can't get into it, My disappointment is to high that #bloodandguts has been canceled, #AEW needs to come straight out and explain why #bloodandguts is not happening, You spend the whole #AEWDynamite building for it, Just to cancel it on Thursday, Makes no sense.

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho noticed the tweet and wasn't too happy with the fan.

Jericho responded, "First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren't allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that's with no cameramen or crew."

In his statement, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan noted that the event will happen when the time is right. He also shared that on this coming Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will be confronting Matt Hardy. To read his full statement, please click here.

First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren't allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that's with no camera men or crew. https://t.co/GYfQeLC7Yb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 22, 2020



