AEW announced and showcased its first ever action figure line at the NY Toy Fair 2020 with special figures for Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega and Brandi Rhodes.

Chris Jericho was at the Toy Fair to promote his new action figure and spoke with Ringside Collectibles about previous action figures he had in the past. Jericho noted that he would change his outfits in the WWE to force new figures to be created over the years.

"Coming from the WWE background, and 20 years of working there, one thing I always did was constantly change my outfit and my hairstyle because I noticed that every time I got a new costume, they would make a new action figure," Jericho said. "As a result I have about 200 of them, which are all great, but this one is so special because it's the first AEW one.

"We just started on TV in October and here we are getting ready to release these in August with a lot of fanfare and steam behind them. It's very monumental because it's another example of AEW becoming a worldwide leader in pro wrestling."

The Inner Circle debuted in October of this past year based around Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz and Sammy Guevara. Jericho talked about the idea to create the group, and said that each member was chosen for a specific reason.

"The Inner Circle was put together to be exactly what it is, to be a faction that would help us take control of AEW," Jericho said. "Every member of the faction was specifically chosen by me for that reason. AEW is really taking the pro wrestling world by storm because all of the things that we're doing that you can't see anywhere else and building new stars. Especially with Sammy Guevara and Santana and Ortiz, reinvigorating the career of Jake Hager, that was all the goal. And then also to build MJF, Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, Darby and Scorpio Sky and all these guys that we have coming up that are becoming huge stars in front of our own eyes. It's a great time for everybody."

When asked about what he thinks the Inner Circle will be remembered for in 10 years, Jericho hoped that they would be looked at as pioneers of the promotion.

"Just kind of as the pioneers of AEW as one of the reasons AEW came out of the box so quickly and became so big so fast. You can't have good guys without really great bad guys and I think that's what we do, and as a result we're making stars," Jericho stated. "That's the idea. We wanted to make it something where people go 'Inner Circle Wow' and any time those guys are on screen something happens, and that's what we've done. We'll continue it this Wednesday and every Wednesday afterwards."

Jericho lost his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution this past Saturday.

