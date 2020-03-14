WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk took to Twitter on Friday and commented on the FOX Sports announcement that said all production on in-studio shows will be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, including FS1's Backstage show.

"Super bummed! I was supposed to see Lobster next week! Still not speaking to @RealPaigeWWE. We will all be back soon, stay safe everyone! @ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x," Punk wrote, later adding a joke about WWE Hall of Famer and co-host Booker T not having WiFi.

Punk was scheduled to return this Tuesday with NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley also appearing on the show. Backstage could return on March 24, but that hasn't been determined as of this writing.

Punk also tweeted a response to a fan who joked about a possible Punk chant during last night's SmackDown on FOX, which aired with no crowd from the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They should pipe it in so it feels more like a real show," Punk responded.

You can see Punk's related tweets below, along with other comments on the Backstage schedule change, and his reaction to Cage Fury Fighting Championships 82 being nixed, where he was set to do commentary.

