CM Punk is sort of back in the world of wrestling, appearing monthly as an analyst on WWE Backstage. His in-ring return is something that he has been asked about countless times. During an interview with Swings & Mrs., Punk was asked what it would take to make a return to wrestling.

"I get that question a lot, and it changes. It's a very fluid answer," Punk said. "Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think I might be able to get it done, but nobody's dangled the right carrot."

Punk has said before that he would "absolutely" be interested in a return to pro wrestling. He discussed opponents that would interest him, naming wrestlers that he has worked with before as well as a NJPW star that he has not worked with before.

"As far as people that I've worked with before, I think if there was a clean slate so to speak, if the money was right," Punk said. "I think a guy like Daniel Bryan. I would go, 'oh, ok, I'll listen to your idea.' If you said John Cena, I'll probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I'll listen to your idea. For people I haven't ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I'll listen to your idea. Like I said, there's a lot of moving parts."

"I'm busy doing other stuff, and nobody, I think, has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It's not all up to me ladies and gentlemen. It's up to the people that run the companies."

Last year, Punk made a surprise appearance at an independent show under a mask. Wrestling Inc. confirmed that it was indeed Punk under the mask. However, Punk remained coy about the identity of the masked mystery person and.

"No, that wasn't me," Punk said. "Some guy was trying to be me? Shocking that somebody was trying to be me. Unbelievable. That doesn't happen every Monday [sarcastically]."

