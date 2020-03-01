CM Punk recently made an appearance on "Kevin in the Morning with Allie & Jensen" to promote his new movie Girl On The Third Floor premiering on Netflix this week while also talking about different wrestling and MMA topics. The hosts asked Punk about his thoughts on today's wrestling scene, and Punk gave an analogy regarding his generation compared to today's generation.

"It's wild. There's a lot of it. There's so much wrasslin'.

"So I'm like the old grizzled hitting coach that a new baseball team hires, and I come in like, 'oh man. These guys don't even know how to swing a bat. What are they doing? You don't need batting gloves and the elbow guard. Come on. Let's get back to basics. What are you all doing?' I understand. It's not for me. It's not my generation," Punk said. "It's a completely different game. There's good, and there's bad."

Punk made news on WWE Backstage when he chose Keith Lee to win the Royal Rumble. Lee thanked Punk for the praise, and Punk talked about how Lee should be on the main roster to keep up his momentum from Survivor Series.

"I don't know anything about Keith Lee outside of knowing he was in PWG that's the hot independent promotion in SoCal," Punk said. "Having watched what he did at Survivor Series, my thing's like, why did he go back to NXT?

"He was a guy that they gave this rub to at Survivor Series, and I'm like just keep it going."

The hosts asked Punk whether or not he felt antsy about returning to the ring. They all had a laugh about it since Punk thought they were asking if he felt antsy watching other people in the ring.

"No. I get uncomfortable because I'm like, 'aw come on just no,'" Punk said.

