On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite it was announced Lance Archer will make his in-ring debut on this week's show from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Cody filled in as special guest commentator and revealed Archer would indeed get in the ring, but didn't announce an opponent.

Archer's advisor, Jake Roberts, has made it clear he and Archer are coming for Cody and don't appreciate being ignored.

"No one in @AEWrestling is ready. Especially @CodyRhodes," Archer commented earlier today on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Archer and Roberts, Cody isn't interested at the moment, noting Archer needs to get some more matches under his belt before he's is considered an option.

"I appreciate Lance & his skillset," Cody commented on Twitter. "AEW is glad to have him. I'm not interested in social media angles though. He will debut this week, but not against me. He has zero record with AEW, me wrestling him does a disservice to others climbing into the Top-5. Maybe down the road.