Jimmy Havoc announced he's facing Cody on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, which returns to Daily's Place in Jacksonville. AEW's Twitter later confirmed the match.

"On Wednesday, I'm going to make Cody Rhodes suffer," Havoc wrote on Twitter.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced the Blood and Guts Match between The Elite (Cody, Hangman Page, Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Matt Hardy) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) will be pushed back to a later date. Feeling with the current circumstances, it wasn't the right time to have the match.

Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday's show:

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (Parking Lot Street Fight)

* Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc