AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes posted on social media that he will be giving a 'pretty cool' announcement tomorrow on "Road To..."

Cody did give a hint that it's not about a video game, but it's something that fans have been clamoring for.

He also shared that he worked with Tony Schiavone for AEW Dark today.

His full tweet was, "Got to work with my guy @tonyschiavone24 today in the booth some more for AEW: DARK, also...pretty cool announcement coming to you guys tomorrow on "Road To..." Hint: it's not the video game, but it may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for."

As noted yesterday, Cody made it clear that he wouldn't be Lance Archer's opponent for his in-ring debut for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The show will be taking place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

"Road To..." will be available to watch on AEW's official YouTube channel.