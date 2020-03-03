WWE and All Japan Pro Wrestling are in talks about a possible partnership, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that WWE is "making moves" in Japan and while nothing is official, they are focused on getting the WWE NXT Japan brand going. The goal is to launch the brand this year, but there's no word yet on how close they are. WWE has had talks with a number of Japanese pro wrestling companies about teaming up, including Pro Wrestling NOAH before they were bought earlier this year, and they have tried to purchase at least one Japanese company. It's said to be inevitable that WWE will have the NXT Japan brand and the WWE Japan Performance Center, it's just a matter of working everything out.

There's also reportedly concern in the country over how WWE might disrupt the Japanese pro wrestling industry, according to the report. This concern is based on how WWE launched the NXT UK brand and changed the pro wrestling landscape in the UK and Europe. It was reported earlier this year that WWE had reached out to WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki, as well as Japanese politician & former pro wrestler Hiroshi Hase, about the political situation surrounding the planned WWE Japan Performance Center.

As noted earlier this week, legendary Japanese star Jun Akiyama will be guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando from Tuesday, May 12 through Friday, May 22. This PC stint for Akiyama is part of the talks with AJPW. Triple H and Akiyama have had talks about bringing him in since last summer.

Stay tuned for updates on AJPW and WWE, and the planned NXT Japan brand.