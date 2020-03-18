As noted earlier this week at this link, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio recently appeared on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico and said he'd been in talks with WWE about a possible return.

"We have been in communication, " Alberto said. "We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I'll be back there."

There are now conflicting reports as Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reported on Twitter that no one from WWE has reached out to El Patron about returning.

"I'm told he [Triple H] absolutely didn't reach out to Del Rio for what that's worth. Nor did anyone," McCarthy wrote in response to a fan.

Del Rio, who said he considers himself to be semi-retired right now, believed that a deal could be reached with WWE for a mid-2020 return. He also said he'd like to have one more run in pro wrestling before retiring for good.

Alberto, who last appeared for WWE in the summer of 2016, has made similar claims about a WWE return in the past, which were also shot down. He noted in a March 2019 interview that he was back on good terms with WWE, specifically Triple H, and that the WWE door was open for a potential return, but it was reported that same week that a return was unlikely as his behavior rubbed many people in WWE the wrong way, and that his no-shows were not forgotten by officials. Del Rio spoke out against WWE, and Triple H specifically, and how the company used him following his most recent departure, but he later apologized to Triple H, and blamed his personal issues on his ex-girlfriend Paige and her family. This was all before AEW launched and started competing with WWE, so it's possible that things have changed from WWE's standpoint, but this new report from McCarthy indicates that there have been zero talks between the two sides.

Stay tuned for updates on a possible WWE return for Alberto.