- The above video is Drake Maverick and Tyson Kidd playing "Boxing Legends of the Ring" on Xavier Woods' Youtube channel, UpUpDownDown.

- As noted yesterday, Bayley will be defending the SmackDown Women's Title against Sasha Banks, Tamina Snuka, Dana Brooke, Naomi, and Lacey Evans at WrestleMania 36.

Dana Brooke commented on the upcoming match. She tweeted, "Hahaha" @itsmebayley - whoah who's laughing now....... Your GOOD, I'll give ya that... but thinking ur toooo good psshhh.. I've been working hard my whole career for this moment... Keep laughing CHAMP... See ya #wrestlemania Feels so good saying that"

- Trish Stratus gave fans an update about how she's doing during the coronavirus pandemic. The WWE Hall of Famer shared that she's leaving her vacation home in Florida and driving back to Canada.

She tweeted, "Leaving behind the sunny shores of Florida today. We've basically been in self-isolation at our vacation home since the craziness started. We decided to forgo air travel so we hit the road for Canada! #1200miles #19hrs - wish us luck! In the meantime, stay safe friends"