Daniel Bryan stunned the WWE Universe and the world when he announced two years ago, that he was coming out of retirement to compete again, after being forced to retire in 2016. Since his in-ring return, Bryan has not, for one second, taken for granted the second chance that he's been given.

"It's interesting. When you have something taken away, you start to appreciate it more. You don't realize that at any moment, it can be taken away," Bryan stated on WWE's The Bump.

After making his return, Bryan faced Brock Lesnar in a Champions vs. Champions match at Survivor Series. Lesnar came out the winner of that match, but it was still a special night for Bryan. Bryan noted that he wanted Lesnar to "beat away" the "Yes Movement" Daniel Bryan to help him transform into the "New" Daniel Bryan, and Lesnar did just that.

"I don't consider that I lost that match," Bryan informed. "They never mention this on WWE TV at all, but if you watch that match, I never kicked out. The reason why was Brock never pinned me, until he pinned me. But also, I was transitioning from the old 'Yes' Daniel Bryan to the 'New' Daniel Bryan.

"I really wanted to antagonize Brock Lesnar, to beat me up as much as he could because I felt he needed to beat the old Daniel Bryan out of me, and I feel like he did a very good job at that."

Matt Camp followed up that statement by asking Bryan if he would like to have a rematch with Lesnar in the near future.

"With Drew [Gulak] helping me train, I have no doubt that I - no one can defeat Brock Lesnar- but I believe, I would love to have another one [match]," Bryan admitted. "And with Drew as my coach, I think I can come out on top this time, maybe."

