- Above is Diary: Tessa Blanchard, featuring an in-depth look at Blanchard from last January's Impact Hard to Kill PPV. Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan to become the first woman to hold the Impact World Championship.
- Impact Wrestling has a number of events coming up in March and April. Here is what's on tap:
* A Town Beatdown - March 6 and 7 (Atlanta, Georgia)
* Lockdown - March 28, streaming on Impact Plus (Windsor, Ontario, Canada)
* March Breakdown - March 29, streaming on Twitch (Belleville, Michigan)
* TNA: There's No Place Like Home - April 3, streaming on FITE (Tampa, Florida)
* Rebellion (PPV) - April 19, streaming on FITE and traditional PPV (New York, New York)
* Battle in the Buckeye State - April 24 and 25 (Columbus, Ohio)
- Here is tomorrow's Impact lineup on AXS TV:
* Jessicka Havok vs. Su Yung (No DQ Match)
* The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh (Non-Title Match)
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @FearHavok vs. @realsuyung in a No DQ match @OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon vs. @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 - Non-Title @TheMooseNation vs. @iPeteyWilliams @JoeyRyanOnline vs. @THEACEYROMERO #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DXx3Ls0oSJ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020