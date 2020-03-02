- Above is Diary: Tessa Blanchard, featuring an in-depth look at Blanchard from last January's Impact Hard to Kill PPV. Blanchard defeated Sami Callihan to become the first woman to hold the Impact World Championship.

- Impact Wrestling has a number of events coming up in March and April. Here is what's on tap:

* A Town Beatdown - March 6 and 7 (Atlanta, Georgia)

* Lockdown - March 28, streaming on Impact Plus (Windsor, Ontario, Canada)

* March Breakdown - March 29, streaming on Twitch (Belleville, Michigan)

* TNA: There's No Place Like Home - April 3, streaming on FITE (Tampa, Florida)

* Rebellion (PPV) - April 19, streaming on FITE and traditional PPV (New York, New York)

* Battle in the Buckeye State - April 24 and 25 (Columbus, Ohio)

- Here is tomorrow's Impact lineup on AXS TV:

* Jessicka Havok vs. Su Yung (No DQ Match)

* The North vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh (Non-Title Match)

* Moose vs. Petey Williams

* Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero