WWE and BT Sport have collaborated to share a training video featuring 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. In the video above, McIntyre returns to Scotland to prepare for his WrestleMania 36 match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Drew is seen carrying barrels up hills, swimming for long distances, picking up a boulder and pulling rope against several strong Scotsmen. The promo, narrated by a trainer, stated the following:

"In the shadows, the non-forgiving, stands a silhouette of a warrior, awaiting resurrection. With a power, so raw, grace and beauty push to the point of eternal pain. In the battle of the resurrected, there can only be one who walks the road to glory. He will be the one. Now he is ready, to vanquish The Beast."

McIntyre is then seen screaming Lesnar's name on the mountaintop. Prior to the promo and the bout, McIntyre commented about his preparation for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

"I was always inspired by @theslystallone in Rocky & his preparation for Drago in the Russian snow. Of course I have to take my #WrestleMania training one step further heading back to the freezing cold, snowy Scottish highlands...in my wrestling gear to prepare for Brock Lesnar."