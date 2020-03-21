- The above video is the top 10 moments from last night's SmackDown.

- Ember Moon announced that she will be live streaming exclusively on Twitch. She will be announcing soon on her Instagram and Twitter time details.

As noted before, Moon is currently out of action with an Achilles injury.

Below you can read her announcement:

- The RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch had a few words for her WrestleMania 36 opponent Shayna Baszler.

Lynch said on Twitter that she's the reason why people care about their WrestleMania match.

Her full tweet, "Truck, helicopter, pedal bike, you just be happy I'm getting to TV, because I'm the gasoline AND the match when it comes to making the people care about our fight."