MJF made headlines recently for his actions at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. During a meet-and-greet MJF was in full heel mode and flipped off a 7-year-old fan right to his face.

TMZ picked up the story and MJF stayed in character and didn't offer an apology. Eric Bischoff responded to the whole ordeal on his After 83 Weeks show.

"My first reaction was, I wouldn't have done it," said Bischoff. "But I also understand it. It's a very tricky thing, because people, when they come to meet and greets…I've found that fans really do want to see the character. They really do want to experience the character in real life and in person, more than they want to interact with the guy who plays the character."

Bischoff initially said that he wouldn't have pulled the act. But upon further thinking about it, he then reversed course and said he would have done the same thing if he portrayed that heelish character.

"I understand it. I'm not going to criticize him for doing it, because he was staying in his character and that's generally what people want to see. But it was a judgement call, and I'm not sure how I would've reacted. If I was MJF, I probably would've done it myself at his age," admitted Bischoff.

The young fan's father said his son is now being mocked online by fans and he reached out to AEW EVP Cody Rhodes who will personally meet his son the next time they're in town. The father also told TMZ that his son doesn't understand that MJF is just playing a character and Bischoff discussed the father speaking out.

"If the dad knows the character and knows who MJF is, there's some responsibility on the dad's part too," stated Bischoff. "If the dad is that sensitive to it, or thinks his son may be that sensitive to it because his son may not understand that he is playing a character, then that's the dad's responsibility to some degree—maybe a large degree."

MJF is one of the hottest things going in pro wrestling and Bischoff talked about what he thinks of him as a performer.

"I think the world of [MJF] as a character. I think he's a great, great young talent with an amazing future. He cuts one of the best promos in the industry as of right now, in my opinion. I think that puts him head and shoulders above a lot of people," revealed Bischoff.