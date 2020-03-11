The Dark Order's Exalted One will be revealed on next week's AEW Dynamite, which takes place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Over the past several weeks speculation has led to numerous possible names for the group's leader: Christopher Daniels, Matt Hardy, Lance Archer, Raven, and Luke Harper (also a Rochester native). We'll find out next week who is the head of the stable.

On tonight's show it was also announced the Lucha Bros (with PAC) will face The Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy).

PAC, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr. are now going as Death Triangle, picking up their first win over Joey Janela and Private Party on tonight's show. Chuck Taylor, Trent, and Cassidy made the save after the match.

Also, The Inner Circle and The Elite will meet in 6-man tag team action where the winners will get the advantage in the Blood and Guts Match on March 25 in Newark, New Jersey. Names were not yet announced for next week's tag match.