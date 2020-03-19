Last night's AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show had originally been planned to take place from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York but had to be relocated due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. It featured the AEW debut of Matt Hardy in the closing segment.

Last night's taping also featured several matches being recorded before and after the live AEW Dynamite show on TNT. Four matches were filmed before the live taping and another four after. From what Wrestling Inc. has been hearing these matches are likely for AEW Dark the next two weeks, but could also be used for AEW Dynamite next week if the show does not go on as scheduled.

Matches taped before AEW Dynamite:

* Jake Hager defeated Joe Alonzo

This match was said to be a squash match.

* SCU defeated Shawn Spears and Robert "Ego" Anthony

Robert "Ego" Anthony was the first to be tried out as Shawn Spears new tag team partner. Following the loss Spears beat up Anthony.

* Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall defeated Matt "Sex" Sells and Jon Cruz

* Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) defeated Suge D

This match was said to be well received and featuring Suge getting a fair amount of offense in on Sabian.

Matches taped after AEW Dynamite Wednesday night:

* Wardlow defeated ???

We were told that the person Wardlow squashed was from Tennessee

* Colt Cabana defeated Brandon Cutler

This match had to be stopped at some points and re-shot. We are told Cabana appeared to be visibly frustrated.

* Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Corey Hollis and ???

* Darby Allin defeated Kip Sabian