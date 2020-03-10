As announced on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, the Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, will put the title on the line against both Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards at Rebellion, on Sunday, April 19th, in New York, New York.

This match was determined, after a controversial end to Elgin and Edwards' Best of Five Series finale. One official thought that Edwards tapped out after getting locked up in the crossface, while the other thought Edwards had Elgin's shoulders pinned on the mat.

As the officials and Scott D'Amore were discussing who won, Blanchard made her way out to the ring and said that she would face both men in April.



Below is the currently updated card for Rebellion:

Impact World Championship

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for new and updated matches that will be added in the next few weeks.