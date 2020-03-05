Wednesday's episode of "Miz & Mrs." on the USA Network drew 494,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This was the mid-season finale for the second season. The season will resume this summer. USA has posted the "Top Moments" from the episode, seen in the video above.

This is up 25% from last week's 394,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership in the history of the show. This week's mid-season finale drew the second best audience of the season. The best episode was the February 19 show, which drew 500,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #42 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #62 with a 0.13 rating.

Once again it's interesting to see Miz & Mrs. draw so low because they have WWE NXT as the lead-in on the USA Network. You can click here for this week's NXT vs. AEW Dynamite ratings report.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 2 viewership tracker:

January 29 Episode: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 500,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 494,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (mid-season finale)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode