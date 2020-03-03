Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

HEEE'EY I'm taking over the @IMPACTWRESTLING account tonight! Tune in and watch these ladies make HISTORY ?????????? pic.twitter.com/apKooRZDPW — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) March 3, 2020

We've taken precautions to prevent this from happening but just in case, please be careful if you see any suspicious tweets from IMPACT stars tonight. https://t.co/3R39n0XdRA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2020

Commentators Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! The first match of the night is announced!

The North vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh

Bahh and Josh Alexander start the matchup. Alexander corners Bahh and tags in Ethan Page. Bahh counters The North and tags in TJP. Both Bahh and TJP do a combination kick/body slam. TJP with a few lightning strikes, goes for a quick tag to Bahh. Bahh pulls off a powerslam on Alexander. TJP is back in. He chops Alexander. TJP heads towards the ropes, Page grabs a hold of him on the outside. Alexander sends TJP down with a European uppercut. Page tags himself back in. Page has TJP up in the vertical suplex position. Alexander tags himself in and helps Page with the suplex. Alexander blocks TJP from grabbing a tag from Bahh. Alexander sends TJP towards his corner. Page comes in after a quick tag is made. He locks TJP's arms up in the surfboard position. TJP refuses to tap, he reverses out of the hold with a rana. After, TJP lands a tornado DDT on Page and tags in Bahh. Page tags in Alexander. Bahh's intensity shines with a Samoan Drop on Alexander. Alexander strikes Bahh and Bahh is getting motivated after each hit. Bahh climbs back up and gestures "No, No, No," and powerbombs Alexander. Bahh with a cover, Page comes in to break the pin. TJP pops up to the top rope and Page pushes him off the ropes. TJP with a spinning kick on Alexander. Page lands a cutter on Bahh. The North goes back-and-forth with kick/strike combinations. TJP sneaks in and grabs the pin. TJP and Bahh win!

Winners: TJP & Fallah Bahh

Backstage: Gabby Loren asks Tessa Blanchard if she is ready to face Taya Valkyrie for the Impact World Championship tonight. She says that tonight is special. She is ready to retain. Eddie Edwards interrupts the interview and says he respects Blanchard, but he wants a shot at the title, if she retains tonight.

Moose vs. Petey Williams

Moose comes in swinging and sends Williams down with a clothesline. Moose strikes Williams multiple times. Moose Irish Whips Williams into the corner. Moose comes at Williams and Williams puts his feet up in time to block Moose's attack. Williams dives through the ropes and sends Moose down on the outside. Back in the ring, Moose throws Williams over the top rope. Williams makes his way back in the ring. Moose sends Williams into the turnbuckles. Moose does it again after Williams gets back up. Williams counters Moose's powerbomb with a DDT, followed by a flat linear. Moose escapes the Canadian Destroyer and lands Snake Eyes. Moose spins Williams and ends the match with a spear. Moose wins the match.

Winner: Moose

