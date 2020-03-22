Impact Wrestling Rebellion was scheduled to take place on April 19 at Terminal 5 in New York City, but that no longer looks to be the case.

AXS.com sells tickets for the event and now has it listed as cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of this writing, Impact Wrestling itself has not yet made an announcement.

Matches that had been announced for the PPV: Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards, also Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan.

As noted, Impact previously had to cancel Lockdown on March 28 in Windsor, Ontario and March Breakdown on March 29 in Belleville, Michigan.