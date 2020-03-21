- In the video above, Impact Wrestling released the full 2005 Lockdown PPV featuring AJ Styles vs. Abyss in a Six Sides of Steel Match. As noted, Impact was forced to cancel this year's Lockdown event on March 28 in Windsor, Ontario due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

- Here is next week's lineup for Impact:

* Su Yung and Jessicka Havok battle in the Undead Realm

* Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin and Taya Valkyrie

* Moose vs. Chase Stevens

* Rhino and Sabu vs. Madman Fulton and Dave Crist

- Below is a look at the top five moments from last Tuesday's episode of Impact. The group included: Kiera Hogan picking up a win, Chris Bey's debut, Joey Ryan and RVD get a victory, The North escape TJP and Fallah Bahh, and Sami Callihan attacks Ken Shamrock.