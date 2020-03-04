On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody came out to talk about his loss to MJF at Revolution. Cody called MJF out to the ring, but instead got WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Roberts cut a promo in the ring with Cody, telling him that he has a "client" (The Dark Side) heading to AEW, and they are coming for Cody. Roberts noted he's not in AEW to take the whole pie, just Cody's share.

Roberts had previously made an appearance in an AEW video that announced some of the participants for a women's Casino Battle Royale at last year's All Out.

