Jeff Hardy was the in-studio guest for this week's WWE Backstage and announced he's officially cleared for action.

Hardy has been backstage at a couple SmackDown shows over the past weeks, and visited the WWE Performance Center last month to have his progress checked for an in-ring return. Jeff has been out of action with a leg injury since shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 and was originally expected to be out for 6-9 months.

His WWE contract was set to expire on March 1, but WWE is likely adding on time due to his injury. As noted, Matt Hardy let his contract expire and is currently a free agent.

Jeff had a one-on-one interview with Renee Young, who asked Jeff about his brother's contract recently expiring and where he could end up next. Jeff responded that he and his brother had hardly talked about what Matt's next steps were.

Young also asked about Hardy's up and downs since he was away from WWE.

"On the night of October the 3rd, I got into some trouble, the morning of October the 4th I arranged for me to go to inpatient rehab for the first time in my life," Hardy said. "It was one of the best things I could have ever done for myself. And I've done something every day to better myself."

Jeff is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, April 6, the day after WrestleMania 36, for the charges related to his DWI arrest from October 3, 2019 in Moore County, North Carolina. Jeff was also arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on July 13, 2019 for public intoxication, but there's no update on that court case.



