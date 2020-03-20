As seen above, a special edition of WWE's The Bump aired earlier today with Jeff Hardy, Drake Maverick, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Xavier Woods calling in.

Hardy, making his first appearance on The Bump, revealed that WWE is giving him back the "No More Words" theme song soon.

Jeff returned to action on last week's SmackDown on FOX from the WWE Performance Center and defeated King Baron Corbin. Hardy acknowledged that it was different performing in front of no crowd, and said he pictured something bigger for his return, but it was just something he has to deal with because of the way the world is right now.

"I look forward to being in front of a crowd again because I think I'm getting my old theme back, from 2008-2009, called 'No More Words' and it's going to be special again," Hardy revealed.

The hosts asked Hardy if he was confirming the return of the theme, which you can hear below.

"I'm confirming it right now, yes," Hardy said.

Jeff was asked about his recent comments on WWE Backstage, about how he plans on being a different version of Jeff Hardy in 2020. He talked about how the biggest difference is his new back tattoo, which you can read about and see by clicking here. Jeff said the tattoo shows a demon morphing out of his back, and said that makes him unique and different from the way he was before.

Jeff, who has recently mentioned a possible feud with Roman Reigns, then revealed that he also wants a program with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

"I've just got a lot of crazy ideas," Jeff said of his future in WWE. "People who have asked me the last few months, 'Who do you want to wrestle that you've never wrestled?' And I've been just going to Roman Reigns, but I keep forgetting 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

"I have all these crazy ideas that can move forward into this abstract world between the two of us, and seeing 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is definitely a huge dream match of mine."

There's no word yet on if WWE is considering Hardy vs. The Fiend, but we will keep you updated.