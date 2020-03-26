Recently on an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager discussed the recent interaction between WWE Superstar Braun Strowman and AEW wrestler Evil Uno, discussing the cancelled shows and appearances as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and how it affects independent wrestlers.

Several Go Fund Me pages and online campaigns have been created in an attempt to help fill the void for these out of work wrestlers. You can see the original interactions between Evil Uno,and Braun Strowman below.

Uno urged everyone to support indy wrestlers in any way that they can. Strowman responded in a now-deleted tweet, writing, "Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can't afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions. That's why I quit strongman I loved it but I couldn't afford to live so instead of making a go fund me or a patreon..."

Cornette ripped into Strowman for his comments. Cornette called the former Intercontinental Champion "a bum" and said the he couldn't survive in the "actual wrestling business."

"Up until 7 years ago, Strowman was a f--king bum," said Cornette. "When you are as big and strong as Strowman, WWE notices you and basically pays you to go to school. He was paid to train, has a guaranteed contract, and gets paid whether he wrestles or not.

"He couldn't survive in the actual wrestling business. He never had to pay his dues. He got paid to train and learn and got a guaranteed contract."

Cornette then went on to explain that he supports the Go Fund Me's for independent wrestlers, noting that things are out of their control right now.

"I don't understand why Strowman acts like it was their choice that their bookings got cancelled," said Cornette. "This was not any of their fault. For a guy with guaranteed money to be down on them, f--k you, you big fat f--k! He's a fat head."

You can listen to Cornette's comments in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.