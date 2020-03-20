Jim Ross discussed the Coronavirus pandemic on the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, which was recorded before this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Like his former broadcast partner Jerry "The King" Lawler, JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic.



"I don't know if the media is doing us any favors screaming about it," Ross said. "It's important to be aware, you have to be smart, and I understand washing your hands and not touching your face, but man there's a lot of unanswered questions, we're in uncharted waters.

"To me, it's kind of stupid. For a lot of people to project what's going to happen when they don't know all the information. We're talking about an unknown entity and an untraveled road and we're supposed to be able to navigate that through the media and I think that's wrong."



The Coronavirus has changed the way people are living for much of the world. In the wrestling world, we have seen WWE and AEW have done live shows in front of empty arenas at their own private locations. Ross talked about the new format of doing live wrestling shows in empty arenas.



"I watched a little bit of Smackdown last week from the WWE Performance Center and that's an interesting thing," Ross said. "I've done wrestling T.V. shows back in the day with 20 people in them, T.V. studio type things. We taped them in a barn one time for a while in Tulsa at the Fairgrounds and then you'd have the studio audience of maybe two rows of people.

"I've done these shows before and it looks like we're going to be doing AEW, at least as I understand it, and by the time people hear this it may change again, but I think that Jacksonville is going to be our place for a while until all this bulls*** blows over and gets addressed. I don't know what else we could do."



Due to the pandemic, WrestleMania will now be taking place on Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th. The event will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski and will take place at the Performance Center as well as other locations to be announced.

