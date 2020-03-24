The coronavirus pandemic has touched upon just about every part of the world and it is what everyone is talking about. WWE has moved to no crowd shows because of it but they have purposely not mentioned "coronavirus" or "COVID-19" on programming.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was asked why he thinks they are avoiding mentioning those terms when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"The only thing I can think of is because forever wrestling has been an escape for people. It's kinda like it's own world where people try to forget about everyday life and be entertained," Korderas said before noting that the internet has allowed some fans a too in-depth view of pro wrestling.

"To me, it's like we're gonna try to make people forget about the bad stuff for a while and see what we can do about putting something on to let them get away from since there's no hockey, NBA, Master's golf, nothing."

At a time like this, many people use sports as a vehicle to take their minds off what's going on in the real world. Korderas was asked if he's able to separate himself from what's going on whenever he tunes into WWE programming.

"It's so different because you want that escapism and don't want that sense of isolation. But at the same time you're watching a show from an empty venue. So it's hard not to forget what's going on in the world," admitted Korderas. "When I do tune in, I try to be a glass-half-full guy but at the same time, it is difficult because you're so used to watching a show where you get instant feedback from an audience. We're not getting that now but we're getting some interesting, creative presentation right now."

One theory as to why WWE is choosing to proceed with this version of WrestleMania 36 instead of cancelling it is because of insurance money. Still holding the event allows them to collect the insurance money and Korderas weighed in on that speculation.

"To be quite honest with you, I don't buy into that stuff. I get it from a business standpoint as you have to consider all ends of your business. But, playing a game of chicken like that publicly, I can't see that. But that's just me. I would prefer to thing that that is not the case. I can't speak to if it is or not, but I would hope it's not," said Korderas.

Korderas was with WWE from 1987 to 2009 which coincided with The British Bulldog's tenure with the company. Davey Boy Smith is going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and Korderas shared his thoughts on that.

"I think it's great but I'm just disappointed that he couldn't go in with Dynamite, Tommy. Together they were awesome and separately they were awesome," stated Korderas. "They're a forgotten tag team. Everyone talks about The Hardys, The Dudleys and Edge and Christian and everyone talks about The Bucks currently, but people forget about The British Bulldogs. They revolutionized tag team wrestling to an extent."

He then noted that Davey Boy was a hell of a ribber and when he and Owen were together it was, "oh my goodness."

"Owen's ribs were harmless and Davey Boy's were a little more involved. Every time he would rib somebody and they would call him out, his favorite line was [in a British accent], 'It wasn't me, I wasn't there, it was Owen.' He blamed Owen for every rib he pulled because Owen was notoriously known for his ribbing. But everybody knew when it was Davey Boy and it was Owen because there was a bit of a difference," said Korderas.

