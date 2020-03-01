Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at AEW Revolution on Saturday night. At the post-event press conference, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Moxley how the title win felt, which was his first World title since winning the WWE Championship in 2016.

"I'm feeling pretty f--king good about it," Moxley admitted. "If I was 25, a moment like that, there would have had more anger, a little more temper tantrum tendencies. I just knew in the bottom of my heart, [Chris Jericho] can't pin me, he can't submit me, he can't beat me, he's going to have to kill me or knock me out, and I don't think he can do it.

"That feeling of satisfaction of a piece of work, that artistic satisfaction - eight weeks of beginning to end - that piece of work. It's like popping f--king bubble wrap, it's so satisfying. It's why we do this. To be standing there in that arena full of 6,000 people who are just so happy, and they've been on the ride and been on the journey... it's like a painting I can hang on my wall and I can always look at."

Moxley noted that before he signed with AEW, he spoke with Cody Rhodes about bringing pro wrestling back to the forefront. Moxley said that old fashioned pro wrestling always works, and that's what AEW is hoping to bring back.

"A year ago, we had a conversation on the phone and [Cody] said, 'let's bring pro wrestling back. Pro wrestling that you grew up on! Not crap, not sports entertainment, not scripted canned horsecrap. Pro wrestling!" Moxley said. "I'm telling you, it works! It's like mac 'n cheese, it's always good, it always works and we brought that back."

Moxley stated during the press conference that he was "half concussed" following the match. We asked Moxley about the cut that he received, and when it happened.

"[Jericho] threw my head into the ring post on the floor and I basically head butted a steel post about as hard as it could be head butted," Moxley said. "I was seeing triple for a minute out of my one eye. I still feel a little woozy. I was like, 'whoa, this isn't good.' Then I felt that hot instant feeling of knowing when you're lacerated. At the last pay-per-view, it happened too except it was in the back of my neck, and I was like, 'oh! put pressure on the wound.' So that's what I did tonight, I put pressure on the wound."

