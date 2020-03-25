On tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody defeated Jimmy Havoc in the opening bout of the night. After the match, Jake Roberts appeared on the big screen to talk with Cody about giving Lance Archer a chance. Roberts said Archer is chomping at the bit to face anyone in AEW.

Roberts showed up on Dynamite a couple weeks back to let Cody know he (and his client, Lance Archer) came to AEW to take Cody's piece of the pie.

Cody did commentary with Tony Schiavone on tonight's show and announced Archer will make his in-ring debut on next week's show. It wasn't made official who his opponent will be though.

After Cody's comment, Archer wrote on social media, "Ok! Now you know what comes next!"

It's possible Dustin Rhodes will throw his name into the ring, writing on Twitter, "Jake, you don't want none of the #Rhodes fam!! You and your #ChickenHawk @LanceHoyt!! @AEWonTNT"

"You'll learn!" Archer responded.