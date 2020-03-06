A correspondent at today's WWE NXT UK TV tapings from the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England estimated that between 750 and 850 fans were in the crowd.

If that estimated figure is correct, this would be one of the smallest NXT UK crowds in the history of the brand. It was noted that the ring announcer said there is just limited availability for Saturday's tapings, which will take place in the same venue.

Another fan on Twitter estimated 800 fans in attendance and wrote, "To answer everyone's questions about the attendance tonight: Yes, it's poor. I reckon about 800 in total. I was sat opposite the hard cam so the empty stands in the background of my photos make it look worse. Still - it's time to run smaller, more intimate venues. #NXTUK"

You can click here for full spoilers from today's tapings, which will air next week.

Stay tuned for spoilers from tomorrow's tapings. You can see crowd photos from today's tapings below:

holy s--t the nxt uk crowd pic.twitter.com/XgbCaHJabR — gay'ce rothstein (@BENFOOTISONLINE) March 6, 2020

@drillamoloney is back! He teams with @DEREISS_ but not billed as The 0121. NXTUK pic.twitter.com/FSYNGrQ3Yx — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) March 6, 2020

?? One spoiler from us from the first night of NXT UK tapings in Coventry ??



It looks like Tyler Bate and Finn Balor are set to collide in the very near future! ??



Friday's show ended with the pair exchanging blows in the ring...



To be continued at #NXT TakeOver: Dublin? pic.twitter.com/dijsmicGXe — GiveMeSport - Wrestling & WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 6, 2020

f--king hell. The ring announcer just said there's limited availability for tomorrow night's show. To a 1/4 full arena. #NXTUK #NXTUKCOVENTRY pic.twitter.com/J4grYoUcx5 — Jellicle twat (@JellicleTwat) March 6, 2020