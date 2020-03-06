A correspondent at today's WWE NXT UK TV tapings from the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England estimated that between 750 and 850 fans were in the crowd.

If that estimated figure is correct, this would be one of the smallest NXT UK crowds in the history of the brand. It was noted that the ring announcer said there is just limited availability for Saturday's tapings, which will take place in the same venue.

Another fan on Twitter estimated 800 fans in attendance and wrote, "To answer everyone's questions about the attendance tonight: Yes, it's poor. I reckon about 800 in total. I was sat opposite the hard cam so the empty stands in the background of my photos make it look worse. Still - it's time to run smaller, more intimate venues. #NXTUK"

