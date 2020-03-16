British pro wrestler Martin Kirby announced his retirement on Sunday in a heartfelt Twitter message. Kirby spent his 14-year long career wrestling in many UK promotions including Defiant Wrestling before the promotion's closure in 2019.

Kirby spent his 2020 wrestling for Dragon Gate having debuted in the promotion in 2019. Dragon Gate was amongst many other Japanese promotions that were forced to cancel shows due to the coronavirus.

Kirby held many titles throughout his career. Kirby is a former Defiant Internet Champion, SWE Speed King Champion and RevPro British Tag Team Champion.

In his message, Kirby wrote, "I first began wrestling 14 years ago, [and] in that time I've surpassed any expectations I ever had. The opportunities I've been fortunate to have received allowed me to wrestle in every major city, main event shows, meet [and] greet childhood heroes, have a WWE Try Out [and] even complete [two] tours in Japan with Dragon Gate.

"However, the time has now come to hang up my pink [and] black trunks for the final time. I'm proud of all the friends I've made, things I've accomplished [and] fans I've entertained over the years. Thank you."

You can look at Kirby's tweet below as well as the messages other wrestlers have sent to Kirby.

Thanks for letting me entertain you for the last 14 years. Its been a blast.?? pic.twitter.com/fvRtNQMsja — Martin Kirby ????? ???? (@MKirbyProEgo) March 15, 2020

A good ride!

I Hope LAW (Life After Wrestling) will treat you right. — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) March 15, 2020

Gutted to hear buddy you were a pleasure to wrestle and be on shows with! Wishing the very best going forward! — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) March 15, 2020

All the best Martin. Enjoyed all of our interactions, yo''re top class and a pro. Continued success on wherever life takes you. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 15, 2020

Best of luck in your future projects. A shame we could never lock-up. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 15, 2020