As noted earlier at this link, Matt Hardy has been tweeting about his AEW Dynamite debut last night and the early success of his first AEW merchandise. He also interacted with Cody Rhodes at this link.

Matt continued tweeting this evening and said the second coming of "Broken" Matt Hardy will be much different than the first.

"DAMASCUS is much older, more vicious & quite darker than my previous ESSENCE. The Second Coming of #BROKEN Matt Hardy will be very different from the first," he wrote.

Hardy also touted the YouTube video views on the video of his AEW arrival from their official YouTube channel. As of this writing, the video has 1.4 million views. To compate, the reveal of Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) as The Exalted One has 423,000 video views while the outdoors segment with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts has 137,000 views and the segment with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has 141,000 views.

Hardy tweeted the video a few hours ago and wrote, "The finale of last night's #AEWDynamite has well over 1,000,000 views in just a matter of hours - WONDERFUL!"

Hardy also tweeted the Twitter "Trending Event" post on his debut and wrote, "Lots on buzz coming out of @AEWrestling last night.. And it wasn't just Vanguard 1 flying into the ring. #BROKEN Matt Hardy makes debut for AEW on Dynamite"

You can see Matt's related tweets below:

