Mick Foley came out of semi-retirement to engage in a feud with Edge in 2006 and Edge appears to be doing the same with Randy Orton. Foley talked about Edge recently returning at The Royal Rumble when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"I loved that Rumble; I really did and I've been tough on Rumbles in the past," Foley said before recalling seeing his kids disappointed after a Rumble a few years ago so he wrote an article about how the Rumble was losing its unique big event feeling.

"Rumbles like this past do a lot to keep it in its position as probably the second biggest show of the year. It's bigger than SummerSlam at this point. I loved return of Edge and the emergence of Drew McIntyre as a main event Superstar. I'm 54 now and I got started 34 years ago and I maybe jump off my couch three times a year in response to what I see. Edge came back and was clearly in incredible shape."

Foley revealed that Edge was the first person he contacted when he retired because a neurologist also told Foley that he should retire. He's been loosely in contact with Edge since he's returned and he noted that Beth Phoenix has told him it's surreal.

"I think WWE may be pushing it with the returning Superstars, but Edge and Randy Orton is gonna captivate the audience," said Foley. "We get to see Randy doing what he does best and I think it's gonna challenge for Match of the Night."

Foley was part of the Monday Night Wars and helped put butts in the seats as WWE Champion. There is a semblance of that period today with the Wednesday Night Wars between NXT and AEW.

Foley was asked about these current "wars" and what he thinks of the product.

"I do go back and forth. Last night was the first time I taped both programs. I heard the buzz about Jake Roberts' promo and I went back and watched it. I thought that was great," said Foley. "I'm at a loss to explain why a major promotion hasn't picked up Colt Cabana prior than this. I've literally told the powers-that-be at two promotions – TNA and WWE – and they say he's too hokey. But he gets over everywhere. The best indicator on if somebody is gonna get over in the future is if they've gotten over in the past."

Foley said that every night Colt plays to people who don't know him and he finds ways to connect with them. He then told a story of Colt playing dodgeball in a ring one time and how great it was.

"I'm happy that he's given the chance and I have no doubt that he will get over because he always does," stated Foley.

"When I first started doing these stage shows, it was actually me, Colt and Bruce Prichard. We did about 10 shows together… One night we went out in front of 16 people. Bruce has been Brother Love in front of 15 to 20,000 people. I've addressed a large audience or two in my day and with these 16 people we were almost paralyzed in fear because we were out of our comfort zones.

"Doing those shows brought a lot out of all three of us. At the time it was advertised as extreme comedy but it wasn't and was more of a PG show. But it got our feet in the door and created an urge to entertain people on a different level. I'll always be grateful for those experiences."

Mick Foley has hit the road with his "The Nice Day Tour," celebrating the 20th anniversary of his inaugural autobiography Have A Nice Day. For information and tickets about upcoming shows please visit RealMickFoley.com. Mick's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here.