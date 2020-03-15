On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, MJF teamed up with The Blade and The Butcher in a winning effort against Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt).
As seen in the video above, after the victory, the number two ranked AEW star yelled at the camera, "I'm going to Disney World!" At the time, it seemed a bit random, but MJF did indeed go to Disney World, as seen in images below.
Earlier this week, MJF also received some new "I Hate MJF" merchandise, which he didn't appreciate, "CARE TO EXPLAIN THIS AEW?!? WTF IS THIS BULLS---?!?"
Also in MJF news, he turns 24 years old today.
"March 15th is the most important day of the year," MJF wrote on Twitter. "It's my birthday. It's also the same day as when Brutus bravely went against the grain and brought down the tyrannical Ceaser. Pretty fitting if you ask me. #Undefeated #BetterThanYou"
