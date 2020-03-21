With the FCW documentary that was recently released on the WWE Network, Naomi took a moment to talk about how influential that promotion was to her, especially since that was the first company she worked for in pro wrestling, and it was also where she became the first-ever FCW Divas Champion. Additionally, she also discussed some of the Superstars she worked with that inspired her to be the athlete that she is now on the main roster.

"It's crazy! We don't get to dig into, or talk about FCW as much, which is why I'm super excited about this documentary," Naomi exclaimed during her interview on Chasing Glory. "FCW, it was an incredible time. The talent that came out of FCW is still here rocking and rolling. I'm so grateful that I came in, at that time. I was glad that I got to work with Dusty Rhodes, Norman Smiley, and Dr. Tom Prichard. Me and AJ Lee, we were holding it down in FCW. I learned so much from her. Honestly, at that time, there was only a handful of us, which is crazy when you look at the roster now. There were only 8-10 of us, that was it. We all came in so green - not from other wrestling backgrounds [AJ and I]. AJ and I were really the only ones that knew what was going on. She helped me a lot and taught me so much."

In addition to talking about the women's division in FCW, Naomi recalls that there were times that being a female wrestler was hard, especially with how they were told to not fight like the men.

"With it being 10 years ago, I feel like the business was different back then," Naomi noted. "It was changing, especially with what women were expected to do was different. We were still in that Diva era.

"I remember them sitting us down and telling us, like, 'We don't want you guys wrestling like the men. We want you guys catfighting and wrestling like girls.' I remember all of us being like, 'Oh, hell no.' They were like 'We don't want to see the women bashing each others' faces in. It's not feminine, and it's not attractive. We want you to wrestle like ladies, and act like girls.'

It was contradicting because they crapped on us for having these garbage matches, but at the same time, you won't allow us to showcase what we can really do, and what we really want to do. But, it's amazing to see how that all changed over the years and to be part of that. I'm glad that I got to experience it and see it."

Now that the Women's Revolution has picked up more, Naomi mentioned how she's eager to start working with more female Superstars, including those from NXT.

"[On possibly working with Bianca Belair], Hell yeah! I've already tried to put that bug in their ear, but we'll see," Naomi stated. "Whether it's together, or against each other, I think character-wise, it would be great."

Lilian Garcia mentioned that she could see Naomi and Belair form a tag team group, and go towards the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Naomi agreed and noted how she would like to do that, not only to help their characters shine but to also make history.

"That is a real dream," Naomi said with glee. "We just got the tag titles, but, we're all about firsts. It would be history-making if we had the first official women's African-American tag team... It hasn't really happened. I would love to be part of that, and make history. It may not happen now, it may be years down the road, but it would be so dope. Even if it was for one day. It's such a special time to have such diversity right now in this division. I love it, it's beautiful."

You can view Naomi's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory- Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.