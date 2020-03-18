- Above is AEW's Pre-Dynamite Live video for tonight's episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The video features host Alex Abrahantes and Taz. Below is the Control Center video for tonight's show, featuring Tony Schiavone.

- AEW has announced a Fatal 4 Way match for tonight's Dynamite episode with Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander vs. Riho vs. Hikaru Shida.

As noted, tonight's Dynamite show on TNT will air with a "restricted attendance policy" from Daily's Place in Jacksonville instead of Rochester, NY, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the updated line-up:

* Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander vs. Riho vs. Hikaru Shida.

* The reveal of The Exalted One, leader of The Dark Order

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express

* Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in six-man action with the winners earning the advantage for the upcoming Blood & Guts match

