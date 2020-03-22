- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas. In the video, artist Rob Schamberger's subject is Drew McIntyre.

- R-Truth has just pinned Riddick Moss to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth lost the title to Mojo Rawley on the January 27, 2020 episode of RAW. Rawley then would lose the title to Riddick Moss on the February 10, 2020 episode of RAW.

Below is a video of him winning the title:

- On Instagram, Maryse shared a preview of her recent photoshoot. She shared that the photoshoot was full of emotions and that fans would have to watch Miz & Mrs to find out why.

Her full caption: "Here's a preview of a cool photoshoot I did a few weeks back with @snapsstudio @amandagift Glam by @mrs_lindysue !!!! Trust me when I say; that day was full of emotions! You probably will have to watch @mizandmrs to know what I'm talking about!!! ??????? in the meantime enjoy this photo!!!"