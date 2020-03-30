Nick Jackson announced earlier today the birth of his third child, Michael Massie. Nick also has a daughter (Alison) and another son (Gregory).

On the latest Being the Elite, Nick joked that if his son ends up getting into wrestling his ring name will be Michael Jackson.

Nick's current storyline in AEW is that he's "out indefinitely" after getting ambushed backstage by the Inner Circle a couple weeks back. Nick was removed from the upcoming Blood and Guts Match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. Matt Hardy was his replacement.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to Nick and his wife on their new addition to the family!