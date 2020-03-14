Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, which takes place on April 2nd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, three nights before WrestleMania 36.

Nikki and John Cena dated for six years and were set to marry in 2018 after the 16-time world champ proposed to the 2015 Diva of the Year at WrestleMania 33. Their wedding was called off shortly before it was set to take place.

Bella recently made a statement on Twitter that had many fans thinking that it was a reference to her ex.

"Sometimes your misery is another's happiness. Sometimes we come into someone's life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same. Smile knowing u showed them how life is really meant 2 be lived..by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules," tweeted Bella.

Bella insists that this post had nothing to do with Cena as she repeated that there is no bad blood between them and they have both moved on.

"I hate always talking about this, but it was bothering me, and I really want to clarify something," Bella stated on the Bellas Podcast (h/t to Yahoo for the transcription). "My ex-fiance is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him. He was the fourth person I loved, and I have loved after him, and I still love.

"Anytime I want to post a quote or I want to share words of wisdom, everyone always think I'm talking about him. I don't always talk about my ex-fiance, and honestly, you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him. I can't tell you guys enough. I'm not that type of person. I wish people knew that. My life does not revolve around my ex-fiance."

The future Hall of Famer recently got engaged to her former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev and are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Cena has been dating Shay Shariatzadeh, whom he met while filming Playing with Fire in Canada.