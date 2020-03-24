- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW on the USA Network, the second episode to air from the WWE Performance Center. You can click here to read the viewership & ratings report for this week's episode.

- The biggest WWE Supercard update of the year will be going live on Wednesday. Tag teams including Heavy Machinery and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be added to the popular WWE mobile game at that time. The update will also include a new WrestleMania 36 tier with more than 70 cards.

WWE tweeted the following teasers for the update:

A tier of treasures and delights. SAIL into battle with new WM36 cards. New tier includes 70+ cards, celebrating current and legendary Superstars. Available tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tJIyXrWrEc — WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) March 24, 2020

- 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins posted new Instagram photos of their baby bumps this week, as seen below. Brie Bella checked in at 22 weeks while Nikki Bella checked in at 20 weeks. Nikki noted today that she filmed some "fun stuff" and it looks like she filmed in her gear. She also joked about showing up to the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in her gear. It's been rumored that the ceremony will now take place during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in August.

Nikki wrote on Instagram, "What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you'd see this! Atleast I didn't lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts... oh how life has already changed! #20weeks #fearlessbaby"

You can see the new photos from Brie and Nikki below: