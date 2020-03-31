NJPW announced five more Road to Dontaku events have been cancelled through April 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Late last month, Sakura Genesis (March 31) and the first Road to Dontaku event (April 11) were also cancelled.

For shows after April 18, NJPW said it will continue to monitor the developing situation.

In other New Japan news, the company is planning on opening a global store so international fans have easier access to merchandise. The store is expected to open on April 10.

NJPW did note shipping will only be to the US initially, but shipping to other countries will be made available shortly after.

