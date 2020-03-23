While New Japan Pro Wrestling has done everything in its power to provide hope for fans, it appears there will be no events available for the foreseeable future.

The promotion announced it has cancelled both Sakura Genesis and Road to Dontaku events. Sakura Genesis was scheduled for March 31 inside Sumo Hall. The early Road to Dontaku event was set to take place in Sagamihara on Saturday, April 11. This is due to the coronavirus which has affected the entire world.

In a statement, NJPW posted the following:

"We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, wrestlers and staff, as well as society at large is our utmost concern, and we will make announcements about events scheduled after April 11 upon careful monitoring of this developing situation."

A refund procedure will be announced soon. NJPW will continue to produce content for fans via the Together Project. As a result of the coronavirus, New Japan has had to cancel a number of events, including Lion's Break Project 3, the Bullet Club Beach Party and the entire New Japan Cup tour.